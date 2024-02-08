ICU backs Organised Labour's protest against 15% VAT on electricity

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has clarified its support for Organised Labour's protest against the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity. The union emphasized its commitment to amplify public concerns, extending beyond the exclusive representation of its members.



Organised Labour, a faction of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), strongly opposes the government's implementation of the new tax policy, mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to generate post-COVID-19 revenue.



Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary of ICU, highlighted their collective stance in an exclusive statement to Citi News, emphasizing the union's commitment to advocating for the complete withdrawal of the controversial tax.



Ayawine stated, “We are not greedy and selfish leaders; we are not looking at the parochial interests of our members. We have come together as organised labour to fight for Ghanaians; we are not limiting this to the interest of ICU members. It is important for us to champion this action to salvage Ghanaians from the economic doldrums.”



Despite media reports hinting at a possible withdrawal of the tax, the union asserted its intention to proceed with the planned protest until an official communication from the government confirms the withdrawal.



The labor unions are gearing up for a nationwide demonstration on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with members symbolically turning red to signal their opposition to the electricity VAT.