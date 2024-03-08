ICU gender desk urges policy and resource allocation for gender equality in workplaces

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

The Gender Desk of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has called on policymakers and the government to allocate adequate resources to address gender issues. Their goal is to ensure that women have equal access to job opportunities, promotions, and training programs compared to men.



Esinam Afua Poku, the Head of the Gender and Youth Desk at ICU, emphasized the need for fair hiring practices that do not discriminate during recruitment and selection processes, especially in light of International Women's Day (IWD).



According to Graphic Online, she highlighted the importance of creating a safe work environment by implementing policies that promote a culture free from harassment and discrimination. Ms. Poku stressed that women should feel safe and supported at work, and organizations should prevent violence and harassment by training all employees on how to recognize and prevent such behaviors.



Moreover, she noted the significance of supporting work-life balance for all employees, particularly women with caregiving responsibilities. Organizations can assist by offering parental leave, flexible work arrangements, childcare services, and wellness programs.



Ms. Poku encouraged women to continue striving for the socio-economic advancement of nations, especially in developing countries, as the world celebrates women worldwide. ICU acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women globally while recognizing the ongoing struggles for gender equality on IWD.



She highlighted that gender inequality affects all aspects of society and that setbacks for women have broader societal repercussions since women play significant roles in nation-building. Ms. Poku also noted the increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in workplaces, which could disproportionately impact women in terms of job losses.



Therefore, she emphasized the importance of women raising their standards in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields to remain competitive. ICU is celebrating this year's International Women's Day under the theme, “Count Her In Invest in Women”.