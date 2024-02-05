IDEG boss hopes for passage of affirmative action bill this year

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), is optimistic about the imminent passage of the Affirmative Action bill.



The bill aims to bring about a substantial shift towards gender equality within Ghana's political sphere by mandating a minimum reservation of 40% of public offices for women.



It is currently under consideration in Parliament and marked as urgent.



In an interview with Asaase News, Akwetey underscored the importance of aspiring women in achieving meaningful representation, stating, "We must look at human resources and development in general, and I have told the women we work with that you can’t get the numbers in parliament unless they aspire to look at them."



"The promise of the Affirmative Action bill lies in its potential to open doors for women to enter political offices through opportunities in local governance," he added.