IEA Debate: Mahama can’t define his ‘own’ 24-Hour-Economy – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for not participating in the 2024 Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Debate.



Akpaloo accused Mahama of avoiding scrutiny over his 24-hour economy policy and suggested his absence indicates weakness in his proposals.



The Mahama 2024 Campaign had previously condemned the IEA for not officially inviting the National Democratic Congress (NDC), calling it an attempt to favor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Akpaloo stressed the importance of debates for evaluating candidates and urged voters to reject those who avoid them.