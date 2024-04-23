IES calls for Opoku Prempeh's removal over power crisis

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has demanded the immediate dismissal of the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, citing the worsening energy crisis as the primary justification.



In an interview on Citi FM, Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, expressed dismay over what they perceive as the minister's inadequate response to the energy sector's challenges.



Amoasi criticized the minister's apparent detachment from the gravity of the energy situation, questioning the relevance of his continued presence in such a critical role.



"Where we have gotten to, there is no circuit and so what is the use of the minister in that space? He must be relieved, probably to concentrate on any other agenda he is bidding for. He must be relieved of his post. It is becoming too much. Is it not insulting with the statement that he made? Total disrespect to consumers," Nana Amoasi VII said.



He further called for decisive action to address the energy crisis, stressing that the minister's removal would be a step towards addressing the pressing issues facing the sector.