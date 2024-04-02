IES urges GRIDCo to enhance transparency in power sector communications

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has urged Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to adopt transparency in disseminating information regarding the current state of the power sector.



Additionally, they advocate for GRIDCo to furnish the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with a precise estimation of the power supply that can be assured within a defined timeframe.



This call for transparency and clear communication aims to facilitate efficient load management by ECG and enhance revenue collection for full cost recovery.



In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Nana Amoasi VII, on April 1, the IES underscored the importance of ECG aligning its load management strategies with the power supply projections provided by GRIDCo. They emphasized the need for a structured timetable to guide ECG's load response efforts effectively.



Furthermore, the IES highlighted the role of the Public Utility and Regulatory Commission (PURC) in overseeing not only ECG but also conducting audits on the upstream segments of the power sub-sector.



Specifically, they called for scrutiny of GRIDCo's operations and revenue generation practices, along with the examination of export sales conducted by the Volta River Authority (VRA).