General News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

IGP Dampare has killed 12 Nigerians – Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku alleges

Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku

The Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku, has accused Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare of murdering twelve Nigerians, including a pregnant woman.

In a viral video, Kusi-Poku claims the pregnant woman was shot under a mango tree. He also accused Abu Jinapor of killing seven people over a missing sum of money.

These allegations are unverified, and the Inspector General of Police has not yet responded to the claims.



