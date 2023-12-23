IGP Dampare is only good at arresting NDC members – Joseph Yamin

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, is of the view that the Inspector General of Police only identifies the faults of the NDC.



He says several inciteful comments have been made by other people from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but nothing has been done about them.



Joseph Yamin says he is shocked that when an NDC member made an inciteful comment, the police identified it and are dealing with him.



“Even President Akufo-Addo made inciteful comments when he said that since he is president, John Mahama will not become president under his watch. Another example is Bryan Acheampong, who said they have the men and will not allow the NDC to take over power. I want to ask if the IGP’s social media hasn’t captured these yet.



He ordered the arrest of some NDC members because they were wearing camouflage, but there are NPP members who wear this camouflage and have not been arrested. The youth organizer for the Suame Constituency has also been arrested.”



Joseph Yamin indicated that Mustapha the Deputy General Secretary for the NDC was just advising and therefore Police inviting him is unnecessary.



“Mustapha’s statement is simple: If we cannot get adequate security from the state security, we will provide our own security. What’s threatening about this? I was expecting the IGP to issue a statement saying Mustapha don’t worry because this and this will not happen in the election. Is the IGP only there to arrest people in the NDC,” he said.