IGP Secret Tape: Phone calls log shocks committee as perjury looms

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Allegations of a covert relationship between IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu have shocked the parliamentary committee investigating a leaked tape potentially implicating the IGP.



Despite Dampare's denials, evidence suggests regular communication between them, contradicting his testimony.



The tape, featuring discussions about recording dissenting police officers, has intensified scrutiny.



Bugri Naabu confirmed the tape's authenticity and his role in its recording.



As the committee seeks an unbiased report, the public awaits transparency and accountability in resolving these serious allegations.