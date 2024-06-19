You are here: HomeNews2024 06 19Article 1952168

IGP Secret Tape: Phone calls log shocks committee as perjury looms

Allegations of a covert relationship between IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu have shocked the parliamentary committee investigating a leaked tape potentially implicating the IGP.

Despite Dampare's denials, evidence suggests regular communication between them, contradicting his testimony.

The tape, featuring discussions about recording dissenting police officers, has intensified scrutiny.

Bugri Naabu confirmed the tape's authenticity and his role in its recording.

As the committee seeks an unbiased report, the public awaits transparency and accountability in resolving these serious allegations.

