IGP acknowledged for personal engagement in UENR robbery case

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has expressed its appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his swift response to the recent robbery incident targeting students and lecturers on the Odumase-Badu road near Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, 16th April 2024, resulted in the tragic death of one student and injuries to several others as assailants targeted a group returning from a field trip. Abdul Aziz Issah, a student of UENR, lost his life in the attack, while six others sustained minor injuries.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 17, UENR’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, conveyed the university's gratitude on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Staff, Alumni, and Strategic Partners for the special attention given by the IGP to the case.



The university commended Dr. Akuffo Dampare’s proactive engagement, including initiating conference calls with university management and personally interacting with affected students.



“The IGP initiated a series of conference calls with me as the Vice-Chancellor with my Management Team, Hon. Bono Regional Minister and He personally interacted with most of the students that embarked on the educational trip today. This is highly commendable and the University is celebrating him for his leadership style,” Prof. Asare-Bediako wrote on Facebook.



UENR also praised the professionalism displayed by the Ghana Police Service in handling the incident, ensuring that the family of the deceased and other victims were assured of justice.



Dr. Akuffo Dampare personally engaged with the family of the deceased and reassured university management and regional authorities of ongoing investigations to apprehend and prosecute all those involved.



Meanwhile, in response to the robbery, the Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be connected to the attack. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the remaining accomplices who are currently at large.



“The suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip. A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack. Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged. Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice,” the statement from the Ghana Police Service read.



The incident has raised concerns within the community, prompting calls for enhanced security measures along vulnerable routes in the region.



The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, pledging a thorough investigation into the robbery and swift justice for the perpetrators.



The apprehension of the suspect marks a significant development in the case, signaling progress towards holding those responsible for the robbery and tragic loss of life accountable for their actions.