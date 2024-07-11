IGP apologizes to family of deceased lady in Takoradi over lack of sufficient engagement

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has apologized to the family of Lois Abena Korateng, a 24-year-old woman who died in a Takoradi swimming pool, for insufficient police engagement.



Following the family's media complaints, Dr. Dampare assured them of ongoing investigations and the police's readiness to update them.



Lois, a KNUST Petroleum Engineering graduate, was found unconscious in a hotel pool on June 8, 2024, and pronounced dead at the hospital.



An autopsy confirmed asphyxia, severe pulmonary edema, and drowning as causes of death.



Despite no visible injuries, the family suspects foul play and demands a thorough investigation.