IGP has not chased my wife; why would I do that to him? – Atta Akyea

The Chairman of Parliament's ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, has refuted accusations of bias in the investigation of the IGP leaked tape incident.



The committee members appear to be divided on the final report, with the lead counsel for IGP Dampare accusing Atta Akyea of partiality and a personal agenda.



Atta Akyea emphasized his disinterest in engaging in malicious behavior, stating that he had no reason to disgrace the IGP and that he left everything to God, emphasizing the importance of fairness and truth in the committee's proceedings.