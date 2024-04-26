IGP urges electoral restraint ahead of December 7 polls

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has advised the public to manage their expectations during the upcoming December 7 elections to avoid unrest and personal "health injuries."



Speaking at a pre-May Day workers forum on Election 2024, themed "The role of workers and social partners in securing peaceful elections for national development," Dr. Dampare emphasized the importance of maturity, patriotism, and not being swayed by selfish interests.



Dr. Dampare reassured the public of the Ghana Police Service's preparedness for the elections, urging voters to simply cast their ballots and go home peacefully.



He highlighted the Service's meticulous planning, including the development of a blueprint for elections under the Police Elections Security Directorate, which covers pre-election, election, and post-election activities, ensuring the country's safety during the electoral process.



The IGP warned against any attempts to disrupt the elections, stating that those who attempt to do so will be apprehended.



He expressed confidence in the police's preparations and collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a smooth electoral process.



Dr. Dampare assured the public that this year's elections would be the best, citing the continuous improvement and learning from past elections as key factors.



Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tettey, emphasized the EC's commitment to managing the electoral processes in compliance with the laws of the land.



He promised a clean and credible register, free of foreigners, minors, and infiltrators, and outlined the voting processes from registration to voting day and potential run-offs.



Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), George Amoh, called for continuous dialogue and adherence to guidelines to prevent violence during the election period.



He announced the council's efforts to maintain peace, including identifying hotspots, establishing response groups, and developing guidelines against intemperate language.



The NPC plans to implement post-election programs, including healing programs and assessing the impact of peace pacts, to ensure lasting peace.