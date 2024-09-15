You are here: HomeNews2024 09 15Article 1981658

General News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IMANI Africa slams EC’s 'clownish tactics' in plot to rig 2024 Elections

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jean Mensa and Franklin Cudjoe Jean Mensa and Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa, led by its founder Franklin Cudjoe, has raised serious allegations against the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, accusing the body of deliberate incompetence and flawed procurement practices.

In a statement made by Cudjoe, he suggested that these issues are part of a calculated strategy to sabotage the outcome of the upcoming 2024 elections.

Read full article