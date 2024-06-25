IMANI launches PULSE Report to track election sentiments

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IMANI has introduced Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election analysis (PULSE), a fortnightly social media-based sentiment analysis report, to monitor public opinion in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections.



PULSE focuses on the two main political contenders, NPP and NDC, analyzing social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, TikTok, and more. This edition also includes



Read full articledata on smaller parties and independent candidates.



For the first two weeks of June 2024, the keywords for major contenders were "Bawumia," "Mahama," "#Bawumia," "#Mahama," "NPP," and "NDC." For other contenders, keywords included "CPP," "PNC," "Ayariga," "PPP," "Alan Kyeremateng," and "Nana Kwame Bediako."



Key events such as Bawumia's tour of the Ashanti Region and Mahama's commentary on his 24-Hour Economy plan were analyzed.



The report shows positive sentiment for NPP increased to 29.68%, while NDC's positive sentiment rose to 23.11%. Negative sentiments dropped significantly for both parties.



Dr. Bawumia's engagements, especially his visit to the Asantehene, boosted his positive sentiment. For Mahama, scandals involving the NPP and his 24-Hour Economy proposal improved his sentiment ratings.



NPP leads in social media mentions, though NDC's mentions are more organic.



The PULSE report aims to provide insights into the social media discourse and how it shapes public opinion ahead of the elections.