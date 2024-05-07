IMANI urges probe into Electoral Commission's auctioning of biometric devices

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The IMANI Center for Policy and Education has called for a thorough investigation into the auctioning of several Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) by the Electoral Commission (EC) after 10 BVDs were discovered at a recycling facility in Madina, sparking concerns among the public.



Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has raised objections, arguing that the auctioning of these devices, deemed outdated by the EC, amounts to misappropriation of state resources and warrants scrutiny.



Cudjoe cited correspondence from HSB, the original vendor of the BVDs to the EC, suggesting that not all machines were beyond repair and that upgrades were possible. He highlighted inconsistencies in the EC's actions, including using the same devices for elections until 2019 before deeming them faulty in 2020.



IMANI Africa alleges that the auction process was flawed and raises questions about the EC's decision-making regarding the disposal of these devices.