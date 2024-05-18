IOM and Ghana government repatriate 151 nationals from Libya

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a collaborative effort between the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Government of Ghana, 151 Ghanaian nationals have been successfully repatriated from Libya.



The returnees, consisting of 146 men, 5 women, and 6 children, arrived at Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, May 16, 2024, via a charter flight.



The IOM announced this development on its Facebook page, expressing gratitude to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for their assistance.



The organization emphasized its commitment to ensuring the sustainable reintegration of the returnees into their communities, made possible through the Migrant Protection, Return, and Reintegration Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (MPRR-SSA) funded by the European Union.



