IPPF Director General set for high-level mission to Ghana

Health News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Alvaro Bermejo, the Director General of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), is scheduled to undertake a high-level mission to Ghana from February 10 to 13, 2024.



Accompanying him will be Ms. Marie-Evelyne Pétrus-Barry, the Regional Director for Africa.



A statement released by the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) announced Dr. Bermejo's visit, emphasizing IPPF's role as a global provider of sexual and reproductive health services and PPAG's affiliation with the Federation. The IPPF actively supports African national associations in their efforts to advance sexual and reproductive rights and health across the continent.



During the visit, Dr. Bermejo will engage with PPAG teams in Accra to discuss priorities and issues related to sexual and reproductive health and rights. A field visit to Cape Coast is also planned to provide firsthand experience with PPAG's frontline work.



The itinerary includes media engagements, high-level courtesy calls, and meetings with top Ghanaian authorities, including relevant Cabinet Ministers and private organizations in the reproductive health sector.



The PPAG envisions a Ghana where young people and disadvantaged groups have unrestricted access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.



The visit aims to review progress and address remaining challenges, highlighting the continued commitment of IPPF and PPAG to defend the rights and health of women, men, young people, and vulnerable groups. Both organizations are determined to strengthen their collaboration to enhance universal access to quality sexual and reproductive health services.



The statement concludes by acknowledging PPAG's nearly 60 years of impactful work in influencing sexual and reproductive health and rights policies, service delivery, and shifting norms. The visit symbolizes the organizations' commitment to many more years of impactful existence.