ISD engages Chinese Embassy for collaboration in media and communication

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Information Services Department (ISD) took a proactive step towards strengthening partnerships and promoting collaboration by engaging with the Chinese Embassy.



Led by Acting Director Dr. Winnifred Nafisa Mahama, the ISD delegation expressed its commitment to enhancing public participation and establishing itself as a reliable source of government information.



Dr. Mahama highlighted the various divisions within the ISD and their roles in achieving these goals.



During the meeting, discussions centered on crucial aspects of communication in the modern age.



The ISD, represented by Media Relations Officer Mr. Kwame Ren, and the China Media Group delegation, led by Deputy Bureau Chief Mr. Li Peichun, explored topics such as combating misinformation, measuring policy impact through media monitoring, and fostering improved public engagement.



They also discussed strategies for navigating the complexities of social media and promoting responsible communication in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Li Peichun underscored China's commitment to collaboration, citing existing partnerships between Ghanaian media outlets like the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Ghana News Agency.



This commitment to cooperation is expected to positively impact media development in Ghana and enhance mutual understanding between the two countries.



The ISD's outreach to the Chinese Embassy reflects a forward-thinking approach to building relationships and promoting knowledge exchange.



As Ghana prepares for its upcoming elections and grapples with the evolving media landscape, such collaborations hold the potential to improve public understanding and promote responsible communication practices.