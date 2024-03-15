ISP Board Member advocates for inland cables to address internet outages in Ghana

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daniel Kofi Ansah Akuffo, a board member of the Internet Service Providers (ISP), is pushing for the exploration of inland cables in Ghana to mitigate potential disruptions in the country's telecommunications sector.



His advocacy comes amidst ongoing outages affecting several submarine fibre optic cables, crucial for internet connectivity in Ghana.



Mr. Ansah Akuffo emphasized the urgency of addressing the ongoing outages, describing them as "hectic." He stressed the need for Ghana to enhance its telecommunication infrastructure to minimize the impact of future blackouts.



Currently, Ghana relies on five submarine cables for its internet connectivity, with one completely offline and three others experiencing recent disruptions.



In response to the current challenges, internet service providers are working to reroute their connections by tapping into networks from Nigeria.



“Diversification is very important and what I think we should do is look at in-land cables in Ghana and Africa as a whole. We should look at interconnectivity. One cable has about four set of fibre and so when there is a cut in one end, it becomes a problem, so what we are doing now is to use a cable from Nigeria to complement the challenges,” Akuffo stated.



The advocacy for inland cables and improved infrastructure aims to ensure more reliable internet connectivity for Ghana.



By diversifying its cable sources and enhancing interconnectivity, the country can better withstand disruptions and provide uninterrupted service to its citizens and businesses.