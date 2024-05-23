You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941692

Regional News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ibrahim Alabira enskinned Sakpe-Naa

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ibrahim Alabira Ibrahim Alabira

Ibrahim Alabira, former MP for Mion Constituency and retired lecturer, has been enskinned as Sakpe-Naa, the chief of Sakpe, by the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari.

The colorful ceremony in Yendi featured traditional songs, drumming, and a large crowd. Sakpe-Naa Alabira, an experienced Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, pledged to use his influence for regional development.

He has extensive experience in agricultural development projects and rural development. He studied Mathematics and serves as the Global President of the Old NAVASCAN Union.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment