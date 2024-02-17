Iduapriem Mine enrols 40 youth into its apprenticeship programme

Regional News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As part of its youth empowerment and community development initiatives, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has inducted 40 youth into its one-year Youth Apprenticeship Programme at the Obuasi Engineering School.



The beneficiaries, who were drawn from the mine’s host communities, would be trained in vocations identified as gaps in the mining industry and society, including Heavy Duty Machine Operation (ADT, Dump Truck), Electrical and Mechanical Technicians, Welding and Fabrication.



Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected executives for the Unity Youth Zone Network – the umbrella body of the mine’s host community youth groups – and the formal introduction of the 40 new beneficiaries for the Youth Apprenticeship Programme, Senior Manager – Sustainability, Stephen Adjei, underscored Iduapriem Mine’s commitment to youth empowerment and making positive impacts in the communities in which it operates.



“At AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, we are committed to making a positive contribution towards an enduring world, so we recognize that investing in youth is paramount to building a sustainable future,” said Stephen Adjei. “By providing opportunities for leadership and skill development, we aim to nurture the next generation of changemakers who will drive progress and prosperity in our communities. “



He disclosed that, as part of the package, Iduapriem Mine would bear the full cost of tuition, accommodation, transportation, medical bills, and Minerals Commission certification, as well as provide each trainee a monthly stipend of GH2,000 throughout the period of apprenticeship.



The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority, Benjamin Teye Aborbi, lauded AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine’s initiative in spearheading youth development.



“Iduapriem Mine’s commitment to investing in our youth is commendable,” said Benjamin Teye Aborbi. “The company is providing avenues for skill development and employment, which would lay the foundation for a brighter future for our communities.”



On his part, the newly sworn-in President of Unity Youth Zone Network, Francis Adomako, applauded AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine’s proactive approach to youth engagement and empowerment.



“I commend AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine for their vision and dedication to creating opportunities that empower the youth to thrive,” Francis Adomako said.