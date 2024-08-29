If I had my way betting tax will be 60% of wins – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kofi Akpaloo, the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has stated that he would increase the betting tax to 60% if he had his way.



This comes in response to the Ghana Revenue Authority's recent 10% tax on lottery and sports betting winnings, along with a 20% withholding tax on betting companies' gross revenue.



While both the NPP and NDC have proposed scrapping the betting tax, Akpaloo believes a higher tax would discourage youth from betting and push them toward more productive work.