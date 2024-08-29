You are here: HomeNews2024 08 29Article 1974896

Politics of Thursday, 29 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

If I had my way betting tax will be 60% of wins – Kofi Akpaloo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kofi Akpaloo Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has stated that he would increase the betting tax to 60% if he had his way.

This comes in response to the Ghana Revenue Authority's recent 10% tax on lottery and sports betting winnings, along with a 20% withholding tax on betting companies' gross revenue.

While both the NPP and NDC have proposed scrapping the betting tax, Akpaloo believes a higher tax would discourage youth from betting and push them toward more productive work.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment