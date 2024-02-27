If I’m not corrupt, how can I maintain my seat? – Cletus Avoka

Politics of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka, attributes the perceived corruption within the Legislature to the unreasonable demands placed on lawmakers, particularly by the public and constituents.



In an interview with Starr FM, Avoka highlights the financial pressures faced by MPs due to constant requests for contributions to healthcare expenses, weddings, school fees, and other personal needs.



Avoka discloses that the demands from the public make it practically impossible for MPs to avoid engaging in what may be perceived as corrupt activities. He emphasises the need for understanding from the media, explaining that financial pressures often lead MPs to use their positions for business rather than focusing on legislative duties.



The MP points out the challenge MPs face in maintaining their seats, citing the necessity of seeking additional resources to meet constituents' demands. Avoka acknowledges that to sustain their positions, MPs may engage in external activities to generate income, contributing to the perception of corruption.



“If I’m not corrupt, how can I maintain my seat? You have to be corrupt in one way or another. You have to look for more resources. If you have to look for more resources, you have to go out and do some work for a contractor. As a lawyer, maybe prepare a bill, or do this and that and whatnot? So I have half attention here, and half attention outside because I need more resources to be able to maintain my seat,” Avoka said.