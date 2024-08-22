You are here: HomeNews2024 08 22Article 1972472

Politics of Thursday, 22 August 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

If Prof Mills had a ghost, John Mahama would be in jail by now- NAPO

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP's Vice-Presidential Candidate, responded sharply to former President John Mahama's remark about him, stating that if President Mills had a ghost, Mahama would be in jail.

During a campaign event in the Ashanti Region, Prempeh criticized Mahama's administration, recalling the power outages under his tenure.

He praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best choice to continue policies like the Free Senior High School initiative.

Prempeh is touring the Ashanti Region, focusing on energizing the party's base ahead of the election.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment