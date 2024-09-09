You are here: HomeNews2024 09 09Article 1979105

If all indices show you did worse; why propose an upgrade – Seth Terkper taunts Bawumia

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claim of an economic upgrade under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Speaking on Ultimate FM, Terkper pointed to high debt levels, deficits, and reliance on external funds like IMF loans as signs of economic failure.

He argued that any improvement should be based on the economic conditions of 2016, before the current administration took office.

Terkper also dismissed excuses of COVID-19 impacts, highlighting the significant financial aid Ghana received during the pandemic.

His views counter Dr. Bawumia’s campaign claims of strong economic performance.

