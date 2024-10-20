If the Speaker instructs the Marshal of Parliament....What will the Supreme Court do? - Edudzi Tamakloe quizzes

Politics of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The NDC's Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has criticized the Supreme Court's ruling that halted Speaker Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, calling it "extremely strange."



He raised concerns about Ghana's democracy, emphasizing that the ruling undermines the rights of constituents represented by the affected MPs—Cynthia Morrison, Kwadjo Asante, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, and Peter Kwakye Ackah.



Tamakloe questioned the effectiveness of the Supreme Court if the Speaker directs the Marshal of Parliament regarding these MPs and warned that such actions could test Ghanaians' patience and threaten democratic principles.