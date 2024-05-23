If this is your strategy to mar Bawumia's campaign, it won't work! - Ato Forson told

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has strongly refuted claims by NDC Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson that NPP parliamentary candidates were given 30 recruitment slots for the security services.



Quartey dismissed the allegations as baseless, warning of their potential impact on the ruling party's campaign. He suggested the accusations were aimed at undermining Vice President Bawumia's presidential bid but asserted that such tactics would fail.



Quartey emphasized the importance of recruitment to individuals and campaigns, cautioning against spreading misinformation that could influence voters negatively.



He called for corrections to be made to prevent further misconceptions among constituents and Ghanaians.