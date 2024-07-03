If you claim to be Christ-like, then declare your position on LGBTQI now – Alan Cash told

Politics of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Foh Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, has urged presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen to clarify his stance on LGBTQ+ issues, questioning his Christlike claims.



Speaking at a Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) event, Amoaning noted that other key figures, including former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr. Bawumia, have declared their opposition.



He emphasized that all presidential and vice-presidential candidates will be expected to publicly state their positions.



GPCC leaders also stressed the importance of evangelism and divine intervention in the fight against LGBTQ+ activities.