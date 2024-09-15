You are here: HomeNews2024 09 15Article 1981517

If you’re objective, you know I’m better than others contesting for Presidency – Alan

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has stated that a thorough assessment of presidential candidates will prove he is the best choice to lead Ghana.

He believes he surpasses all other contenders, including ex-president Mahama, Vice President Bawumia, and independent candidates, based on key qualities such as vision, competence, integrity, and the capacity to execute.

Kyerematen expressed confidence that under these criteria, he would emerge as the top candidate for the presidency.

