You are here: HomeNews2024 09 26Article 1985954

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

    

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

‘If you’ve got a problem with NPP sponsoring my campaign, then take over the sponsorship’ – Akpaloo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kofi Akpaloo Kofi Akpaloo

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) presidential candidate, Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has dismissed claims that his campaign is funded by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling the accusations absurd.

He challenged those making such claims to sponsor his campaign themselves if they have issues with NPP's involvement.

Akpaloo also refuted allegations of switching his ballot number with the NPP's, calling it an insult to his family and party.

Confident in his chances, he believes the controversy has boosted his popularity and that the LPG will win the 2024 elections decisively.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment