Igniting Dreams: Gold prize winner optimistic of improving operations through e-centres

Regional News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: Aminu Ibrahim, Contributor

Champions' Centre for Academics, Reading and Excellence (C-CARE), the ultimate winner of the 2024 edition of the Igniting Dreams Prize Challenge, has expressed optimism about improving its operations through the establishment of Electronic Centres (E-Centres).



C-CARE is a special education provider that specializes in helping students and children with such specific academic challenges as dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia.



This year's Igniting Dreams Prize, an initiative by Coalition for Positive Impact (CPI), supported eight budding young entrepreneurs across the five regions of Northern Ghana with capital support up to the tune of GH¢38,500.



The support was offered to young entrepreneurs, aged 15 to 35, whose start-ups were at least three years old and mainly operated in Northern Ghana.



Among the eight start-ups was C-CARE which emerged as the ultimate victor, winning the Gold Prize at a value of GH¢12,000.



The Founder of C-CARE, Benjamin Amankwah expressed happiness that his start-up was adjudged the winner of the prestigious prize and indicated that the prize would help improve his business operations through the establishment of E-Centres.



“At the Electronic Centre, we use electronic devices such as smart televisions and computers to make teaching and learning faster. The smart television allows teachers to present their lessons using PowerPoint",



“Also, it helps teachers to have access to a wide range of virtual teaching and learning resources that would help enhance understanding,” he explained.



Mr. Amankwah pledged his commitment to investing the money in setting up an E-Centre and creating a more conducive environment for helping children learn better.



"As we promised that we will invest this money into our next project which is the establishment of an Electronic Centre that would help children with academic challenges to improve, this is exactly what we are going to do," he emphasized.



He said winning the prize was not just the goal but the true worth of the prize lay in his ability to utilize the funding judiciously in growing the business.



"What is more important is not just winning but being able to make good use of the money that Coalition for Positive Impact has raised for us".



"This money could have equally been given to any those who competed and even those who didn't get the chance to compete but if it has been entrusted into my hands, there is the need for me to make good use of them," he said.



Currently, C-CARE operates four branches in Tamale with over 200 students under its remediation to overcome writing, reading, and numerical challenges.



Over the last five years, the Coalition for Positive Impact (CPI), through the Igniting Dreams program, has been able to mobilize over GHC100,000 in support of young entrepreneurs and start-ups in Northern Ghana, igniting the entrepreneurship and leadership potentials of over 1,500 young people, and facilitated the creation of about 300 direct jobs opportunities.



Supported by the Sangu Delle Foundation, Noni Hub, Rabito Clinic, DLight Space, Girls Education Initiative Ghana, Express Pay, mNotify, and Steward Reigns Photography, this year's Igniting Dreams summit was on the theme, "Developing Northern Ghana through Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership".



