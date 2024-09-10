Ignore Captain Smart running mate claims – CPP presidential candidate

Politics of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah, newly elected presidential candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has dismissed claims that she plans to run in the 2024 elections alongside journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart).



Speaking to Asaase News, she clarified that no decision has been made about her running mate and urged Ghanaians to disregard such rumors.



Kumankumah was elected as CPP’s flagbearer after winning 763 votes in a party election.



She called for unity within the party and promised to announce her running mate in due course.