Ignore NPP, poultry farming is a good job – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's vice-presidential candidate, defended poultry farming as a significant job opportunity during her campaign in Suhum.



She highlighted that Ghana imports about 95% of its poultry meat, worth over US$400 million annually, due to limited local production.



The NDC aims to revitalize the poultry sector with technical and financial support for aspiring farmers, despite criticism from the NPP.



Opoku-Agyemang also emphasized the importance of the National Apprenticeship Program for youth training and the proposed National Women’s Development Bank to provide soft loans for women entrepreneurs, fostering economic empowerment.