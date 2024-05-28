Illegal felling Of Rosewood on open display at Afram Plains North

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: inquirernewsroom.com

Despite a government ban on rosewood harvesting, illegal logging in Afram Plains North, Eastern region, continues, involving miscreants and corrupt police officers.



Paramount Chief Togbega Desufoli V of Dadease has petitioned the Forestry Commission to address the rampant felling of valuable trees like Rosewood, Sanya, Mahogany, and Odum.



He highlighted the severe environmental degradation and ineffective law enforcement, blaming local police and Forestry Commission officials for collusion.



The government, committed to forest preservation, has banned rosewood trade and introduced measures like a rapid response team and electronic wood tracking to combat illegal logging, emphasizing the importance of environmental protection.