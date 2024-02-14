Impersonators of North Tongu MP granted GH₵100,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two individuals accused of impersonating the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have been granted bail of GH₵100,000 after pleading not guilty to six counts of defrauding unsuspecting Ghanaians.



The accused, Promise Ahorgah, a phone repairer, and Kwaotse Mawuli, a building construction laborer, allegedly created social media accounts in the name of the North Tongu MP to solicit funds for victims affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dam Spillage.



In court on February 14, 2024, the accused's lawyers, led by Simon Animley, requested bail after their clients pleaded not guilty. The Assistant State Attorney, Derek Ackah Nyamekye, opposed the bail, but Justice Lydia Osei Marfo granted them bail at GH₵50,000 each with a surety each to be justified.



As part of their bail conditions, the accused must report to the case investigator every Friday in two weeks, and they, along with their sureties, are required to deposit their Ghana Card to the court registry.



The accused were arrested on December 13 and were initially remanded into the custody of the National Signals Bureau pending further investigation. The charges against them include defrauding by false pretences, charlatanic advertisement, and falsely pretending to be a public officer.



The prosecution provided brief facts of the case, stating that the complainant, the MP for North Tongu, developed a flyer for a disaster donation drive following the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillage. The accused allegedly modified the flyer, inserted their phone numbers, and impersonated the MP on social media platforms to solicit cash donations.



The prosecution claimed that the accused succeeded in defrauding members of the public by using the complainant's name and photographs, leading to their arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with both accused individuals admitting to the offenses during interrogation.