Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has urged the government to provide teachers with adequate remuneration to deliver quality education.



He emphasized that motivated teachers are crucial for better learning outcomes and stressed that addressing teachers' remuneration challenges is essential.



The call comes amid negotiations between teacher unions and the government for improved conditions of service.