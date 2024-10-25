In 2024 do we eat roads? – Bawa Mogtari questions NPP gov’t

Politics of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Dramani Mahama campaign, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for shifting its focus from pressing economic issues to promoting infrastructure ahead of the 2024 elections.



She highlighted that in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to vote wisely based on their financial situations. Mogtari accused the government of paying influencers to promote road projects, questioning the change in priorities.



“We don’t eat roads,” she stated, emphasizing that Ghanaians deserve better from their leaders.