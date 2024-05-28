Include Traditional Religion, Priesthood part of the curriculum To enlighten our future generation‐Fetish Priest

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: ghananewsprime.com

Traditional rulers and priests have urged the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to integrate tradition into Ghana's national curriculum.



They believe this will help children practice and appreciate their culture.



Fetish priest Nana Gyau expressed concern over children being discouraged from choosing fetish priesthood during talent shows.



He emphasized the importance of traditional religion, suggesting it be included in school lessons to transform society.



Supporters argue that teaching traditional practices like puberty rites and festivals will promote responsible living and reduce issues like teenage pregnancies.