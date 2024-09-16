Inclusive Technology: Disability Hackathon To Be Held 23-25 October

General News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Disability Inclusive Hackathon (DI-HACK) 2024, organized by the Inclusive Tech Group (ITG) and IEEE Ghana Section, will be held from October 23-25 at the Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy in Accra.



This event, themed “Leveraging Technology for an Inclusive, Accessible, and Sustainable World,” will feature ten teams, each with 2-3 members including at least one person with a disability, competing to develop technological solutions to enhance the quality of life for Ghana's 3 million people with disabilities.



Participants will engage in workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, exploring innovations in AI, blockchain, and augmented reality.



The hackathon will run concurrently with the International Conference on Adaptive Science and Technology (ICAST), providing a platform for showcasing advances in digital inclusion and accessibility.