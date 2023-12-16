Incorruptible man! - Sam George heaps praise on Mahama

Politics of Saturday, 16 December 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has described the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as an incorruptible man.



Despite Mahama being described as incompetent and corrupt, among other names by some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam George squashed those claims and advised Ghanaians to not pay heed to those words used in describing Mahama.



He wondered why John Mahama had not been prosecuted if he was corrupt as stated by his accusers.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on StarrFM, Sam Nartey George said the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the NDC flagbearer aims to curb the unemployment canker that keeps rearing its head up in the country.



He averred that, "This 24-hour economy is something for the young people of this country. This is a man who is going to place the young people of this country at the heart of his next government. This is an incorruptible man. Forget about the lies and others.



“If Mahama was corrupt with what has happened in our judiciary and the packing of our courts. You think that Mahama would not have been prosecuted once?”



John Dramani Mahama made known his intention to introduce a 24-hour economy when voted back into office as the president of Ghana in 2024.



The move, he said, will breathe fresh life into the ailing economy, which is currently under an IMF bailout programme.



What is the 24-Hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day.



In other words, there would be a night economy and a day economy.



The 24-hour economy will also be in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night so as to create more employment opportunities.



So essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



Since John Mahama mentioned introducing the 24-hour economy, he has faced vehement criticism and commendation from some sections of the public.



