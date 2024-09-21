You are here: HomeNews2024 09 21Article 1984256

Health News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Increase taxes on unhealthy commodities to cut healthcare costs – CSOs Urge Gov’t

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Both experts believe higher taxes would discourage consumption Both experts believe higher taxes would discourage consumption

Civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana are urging the government to increase excise taxes on harmful products like sugar-sweetened beverages, alcohol, and tobacco to reduce healthcare costs and raise revenue.

Labran Musah of Vision for Alternative Livelihood Development (VALD) emphasized the health and environmental risks of these products, calling for stronger tax measures.

Richard Ameevor of Policy Innovate Africa also supported raising taxes, suggesting a gradual increase from the current 50% to 70%, aligning with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Both experts believe higher taxes would discourage consumption and help combat non-communicable diseases.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment