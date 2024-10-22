Indefinite adjournment will help actors deal with their differences – Dr. Amakye

Politics of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Kwesi Amakye, a Political Scientist at KNUST, has stated that Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to indefinitely adjourn Parliament provides MPs the necessary time to discuss critical issues.



The adjournment, announced on October 22, follows debates between the NPP and NDC over majority control.



Speaking on GHOne TV, Dr. Amakye emphasized that this break allows lawmakers to engage in private, meaningful discussions to resolve disputes.



He also urged political parties to respect their own rules and the rights of their members, ensuring smoother governance moving forward.