Indefinite suspension of Parliament was the best decision ever – Alhassan Suhuyini

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini, has praised Speaker Alban Bagbin for suspending parliamentary sessions indefinitely on October 22, 2024, amid rising tensions between the NDC and NPP over the right to occupy the Majority side.



Suhuyini believes Bagbin's decision was timely, allowing for a reset in the face of the country's mood.



The suspension followed a communication from the Supreme Court about four vacant parliamentary seats, though the specifics were not disclosed.



Meanwhile, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin plans to petition for Parliament’s recall to address urgent national issues.