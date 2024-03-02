Independence Day: Parliament to have extended sitting on Monday, March 4

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: GNA

Parliament will Monday, March 4, have an extended sitting having regard to the necessities of the time, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, said on Friday.



He explained that Wednesday, March 6 being Independence Day, the Monday sitting of the House would make up for Wednesday and needed to be extended to ensure that the business scheduled for the week under consideration was completed.



Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, announced the Extended Sitting when he presented the Business Statement for next week, the fifth week ending Friday, March 8, 2024, on the floor of the House, in Accra.



“The Committee urges members to observe it as such,” he said.



Mr Afenyo-Markin, also New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu told the House that per the Business Statement, 40 oral questions would be responded to by four Ministers in the fifth week.



He mentioned the Education, Energy, Finance, and Roads and Highway Ministers as the four scheduled to respond to questions in the House.