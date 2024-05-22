India High Commissioner visits Volta Region to strengthen bilateral ties

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Manish Gupta, the India High Commissioner to Ghana, recently visited the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, to discuss enhancing bilateral relations between India and Ghana, with a particular focus on the Volta Region.



The meeting centered on exploring opportunities for collaboration and development in the region.



During the visit, Mr. Gupta expressed his admiration for the Volta Region's lush greenery and serene environment. He praised the region's natural beauty and topography, highlighting these attributes as key factors that make it an attractive destination for business ventures.



"India is ready to engage in businesses that will benefit not only the Volta Region but the entire country," he stated.



Mr. Gupta outlined plans to tour various notable sites within the Volta Region. This initiative aims to familiarize him and his delegation with the region's attractions and explore potential development projects.



"We are excited about the many potentials the Volta Region holds and look forward to leveraging these to the benefit of the region," he added.



The High Commissioner also highlighted the significant potential for development in the Volta Region, supported by the Indian government.



He mentioned his intentions to meet with Indian entrepreneurs currently

operating in the region, recognizing their role in creating job opportunities for the local population. Mr. Gupta expressed a commitment to support and expand their efforts.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa welcomed the High Commissioner's visit, expressing enthusiasm about the potential outcomes of their discussions.



He emphasized the importance of the bilateral talks and assured that the regional government would work diligently to ensure the collaboration benefits both countries.



"We are committed to making sure that the bilateral talks between our countries, especially concerning the Volta Region, are fruitful and beneficial," Dr. Letsa promised.



This visit marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between India and Ghana, with a focus on regional development and cooperation.



Both leaders are optimistic about future prospects and the potential for meaningful collaboration, which is expected to open new avenues for investment and development in the Volta Region.