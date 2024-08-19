Indian medics refuse to end protests over doctor's rape and murder

General News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: Reuters

Thousands of junior doctors in India have continued their protests over the rape and murder of a fellow medic, disrupting hospital services.



The 31-year-old victim was attacked at a Kolkata hospital where she was a trainee. A police volunteer has been arrested for the crime.



The protests, which began on August 9, highlight ongoing concerns about workplace safety for women.



Despite government appeals to return to work, doctors across India, supported by soccer fans in Kolkata, vow to keep their strike until their demands for improved safety and justice are met.