Infertility shaming: Addressing the stigma of childlessness in the Ghanaian society

Ghanaian actor Mr. Adjetey Anang shared his seven-year struggle with infertility, highlighting the societal pressure and stigma faced by childless couples.

Infertility, affecting both men and women, often leads to unfair blame and psychological distress.

Experts emphasize that infertility can stem from various causes, including infections and lifestyle factors.

Stigmatization, fueled by cultural and religious beliefs, exacerbates the couples' challenges.

To combat this, society should offer support and consider alternatives like adoption and assisted reproductive technologies.

Ultimately, being a parent goes beyond biology, emphasizing love and care over societal expectations.

