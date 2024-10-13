Injunction against my re-election being orchestrated by NPP – Cynthia Morrison claims

Politics of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: TIG Post

Cynthia Morrison, the Agona West MP, claims a court injunction barring her from re-election is part of a plot by fellow NPP members to block her candidacy.



The injunction was issued over residency allegations, stating she lives in Agona East, making her ineligible to run.



Despite losing in the NPP primaries, Morrison plans to run as an independent.



With elections approaching, she worries the legal battle will hurt her campaign.



Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni warned that the ruling could undermine democracy and set a concerning precedent for future elections.