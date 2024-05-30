Intense investigation launched into Maame Krobo double murder

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The murder of two individuals in the town of Maame Krobo in the Eastern Region near Donkorkrom is under intense investigation by the Ghana Police Service.



To aid the Eastern North Regional Police Command, a Specialised Investigative Team has been dispatched from the Police Headquarters, consisting of crime scene specialists, homicide investigators, and undercover officers.



The police issued a statement on Thursday informing that they are maintaining regular communication with the victims' family and collaborating closely with community leaders to swiftly find a satisfactory resolution to this tragic situation.



They also urged the community to remain calm and continue supporting the Police in their efforts to uphold peace, security, law, and order.



The police expressed confidence in locating and bringing the perpetrators of this appalling crime to justice.





Read the full statement below:



